Southeast Bulloch girls, boys advance to state golf championships

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are playing in a higher classification with some tough teams, but Thursday afternoon the boys and girls golf teams were both able to advance to the state golf championships.

The girls tied West Laurens for the top spot and the boys were able to squeak past Perry and grabbed the third spot at the area championship at the Georgia Southern University golf course.

The key to both teams’ success was consistent play. The Lady Yellow Jackets were led my Katelyn Moore who fired a 98 which was the second lowest score of the day. Haley Hammett shot a 100, Maylin Swint came through with a 102 and Chloe Cochran a 110.

“We only have one junior and all the others are freshmen,” said coach Randy Lee. “I feel like they were very nervous out there but they performed well all things considered. They struggled a little on the front nine, but played solidly on the back. It was tough scoring out there today and I am very proud of how they played.”

For coach Brent Osborne consistent play has been the key to the Jackets success the past few years and he was proud of the way a few golfers stepped up when he needed them to late in the round.

“We started out a little shaky but we battled back,” Osborne said. “Having moved up to 4-A and being in there with teams like WayneCounty, Benedictine and Perry there were a lot of good golfers out there. Those three teams are ranked in the Top-10 in the state and we were able to knock Perry out. I was proud of Hunter Thompson for leading the way and Brannen Nelson, who birdied two of his last four holes to help us get into state.”

SEB's Hunter Thompson tees off during the boys' area competition. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff



Wayne County ran away with the team title shooting a 297. Benedictine was second with a 315 and Southeast Bulloch beat Perry by two strokes for third place with a 322. Thompson led SEB with a 78 while Nelson carded a 79. Bowen Kicklighter shot an 80 and Trey Anderson had an 85.