Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are wrapping up their summer football practices as they prepare for the fall and preseason with school starting next week.

First year head coach Matt Dobson has been busy since the spring trying to install his offense and defense as the season is now less than four weeks away. Dobson is counting on his upperclassmen to help set the tone on and off the field, and is particularly impressed by senior lineman Kairo Lee, who missed much of last year with a knee injury.

“I got hurt during the Burke County game and missed all of our region schedule last year,” Lee said. “I was so happy to finally be able to get on the field recently and things have been going really well. I have tried my best to help bring the younger players along and help them when they need it. I really enjoy what coach Dobson and the other coaches have been trying to do with us. I have to pass block a little more now than I did the past few years but I think it has been coming around nicely.”

“Kairo was with us in the spring but couldn’t really go until recently,” Dobson said. “Even with him out though he still had an impact on the team as a leader. Now that he has been cleared for contact, he has really shown out in some padded camps and you can see the kind of physicality he plays with.

"He may be a little undersized for the offensive line, but he makes up for it with speed and great pad leverage. He is a wrestler and you can see he knows how to use leverage and plays with his hands really well.”



