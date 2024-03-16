Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator soccer team is off to an impressive 3-1 start to the 2024 season.

One of the key players on this year’s team is sophomore midfielder Angelo Pereira. The Brazilian transfer is leading the team in scoring and had three goals and had two assists in the Gators 12-2 win against First Presbyterian earlier this week.

“His technical level alone has raised the overall level of the team,” said BA coach Leslie Golden. “As skilled as he is, he is an even better person. He is a great leader who works hard every day and picks everybody up. He is only a sophomore but he is a true captain and I am so happy he will be here for the next couple years.”

“I have only been here for a few months, but they have welcomed me here and I feel so comfortable,” Pereira said. “It has been an amazing experience so far and I feel our team is improving every day. I feel like chemistry is one of our biggest strengths. We have a lot of speed on offense and we are really getting used to each other and things are getting better and better.”