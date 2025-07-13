Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team won their fourth straight state championship this past December and finished as not only one of the top teams in the state, but in the country, as well.

They recently played in the inaugural Unrivaled Flag High School girl’s nationals in Canton, Ohio, as well as a tournament hosted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. One player who has really impressed head coach Marci Cochran this summer is quarterback Emma Cate Barron.

“Emma Cate has grown a lot in the off season,” Cochran said. “She has worked hard in the gym, getting in better shape, so she can play on both sides of the ball this season. She will be our starting safety as well as quarterback next year.

“After playing really good teams in Canton, Emma Cate left there with goals of getting the ball out faster, leading her receivers and running the ball, which she improved greatly the last week in June in Jacksonville. If we are going to win five straight championships, Emma Cate is going to be the one who leads us,”

“This summer has been good for us,” Barron said. “We’ve been building chemistry, getting extra reps in, and working on the little things that matter to be ready for our season. I’m looking forward to competing and seeing how far we can take things as a team.

“We’ve got a group that’s excited and motivated, and I think we can surprise some people if we stay focused and keep working. The best part is the bond I have with my teammates. Being the quarterback means I get to lead, but it also means I have to trust the girls around me and grow with them.”