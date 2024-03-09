Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Lady Yellow Jacket soccer team has been a perineal figure in the state playoffs.

Over the past three years, Emma King has been a big part of their success. The senior has moved from midfielder to striker this year and has been one of the bright spots in a 2-4 early season.

“We lost six starters from last year's team and several of those players contributed to our offensive production,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “We asked Emma to play a new position and she eagerly stepped up to the task and has scored five of our teams eight goals this season. She is one of our senior leaders and has an awesome work ethic, is a great team player and makes it a point to help the younger players.”

“I’ve been working on taking practices seriously and adjusting quickly to the new position,” King said. “I feel my role has been to step up as a leader and help the younger girls feel more comfortable on and off the field. We’ve had a lot of girls who have gotten hurt which has forced us to be put in positions we may not usually play.

“The good thing is every single one of us have adjusted to that position. We all encouraged one another and it helps our team build the confidence we need to get the job done.”