Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal High School girls cross country team won its first region championship last week at Magnolia Springs.

The team was led by first place girls finisher Savannah Arnett. The sophomore won the region's individual title with a time of 23:43. Her best 5K of the year was a 22:41 at the Bulldog Invitational in Lyons on Sept. 21.

I've really enjoyed this cross country season and the challenges it's brought and all the experiences I've had," Arnett said. "I am more than proud of myself and my team for winning regionals and especially grateful to my coaches. I am thankful to be able to participate and represent my school in the state championships this week."

Arnett has conquered nature in more ways than one as the Michigan native joked about encountering crocodiles and rattlesnakes for the first time while running in the south.

"Savannah is a born runner," Portal coach Shannon Davis said. "You can see the determination to win in her face. She gets excited before each race, and does a great job of encouraging not only her teammates, but her opponents as well."