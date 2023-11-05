Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gators are currently ranked No. 3 in the state and capped a perfect 10-0 regular season with a 22-16 win over Pinewood Friday.

The Gators have been able to overcome some injuries to some key positions this year including running back. One of the players who has been able to step up and fill in is sophomore running back Danye Garvin who has 646 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“With Reid Clifton and Isaiah Smart both injured Danye Garvin has really stepped up nicely,” said Bulloch Academy coach Aaron Phillips. “He is just a sophomore, but has shown he can step right up as he has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He is tough and elusive and I trust if we need him, he can come right and we don’t miss a beat.”

“It’s all about the team here at Bulloch Academy,” Garvin said. “We know we have to be ready when it is our time and I felt good I was able to help out. Being a sophomore it’s good to get some experience behind some really good players and they have taught me a lot.”