Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team is off to a 5-3 start and has won its last three games.

One of the players head coach Brandon Peterson has credited with being a big part of the success of the team is Yellow Jacket senior catcher Brandon Stuart.

“In the last three games he has six hits including two triples and a double,” Peterson said. “We have had a couple great pitching performances lately, but the constant is (Stuart) behind the dish. He has swung the bat well lately, but his work behind the plate day in and day out is exceptional. Not many people truly understand how much good or bad catching changes the game”

“I feel like my role on the team is to be a leader,” Stuart said. “As a catcher I see the whole field at all times. I get to direct the defense and try to keep everyone in the right state of mind during the games. I feel like one of the strengths of our team is the number of strong leaders we have. I also feel like this team is resilient. We never stop working hard even if we are down a few runs.

“We have a lot of determination in the face of adversity and I feel like that makes us stand out.”