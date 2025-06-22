Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal girls’ basketball team is coming off another winning season and a second straight trip to the state playoffs under head coach Nicole Newton.

The Panthers are busy this summer playing in some camps and one of the players who Newton has been impressed with is rising senior Kailyn King.

“Kailyn is a rising senior who earned a starting position last season,” Newton said. “She's an undersized forward who is known for her defensive presence on the court. She is a vocal leader and has a high basketball IQ. She was co- defensive player of the year for our team this past season and has been really playing well this summer.”

“I think the summer is going really well,” King said. “We had a few injury setbacks but we have some underclassmen who are benefiting from the learning experience you gain from summer ball. This is our time to find our team rhythm and learn the game even more.

“What I like about my team is how we don’t quit. Even during the season, we always fight through adversity and push each other to our limits. My personal goal for the summer is to be a better leader for my team and find my offensive spark.”