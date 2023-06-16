Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther girls’ basketball team took a small step in the right direction last year and are hoping that returning the majority of their team will help them improve even more this season. The Panthers are currently playing in summer camps and one player who is having a huge impact is rising senior Glen Lowe.

“Glen has shown a new level of dedication and a willingness to be a leader for the younger kids,” said Portal coach Cliff Hubbard. “Her ball handling skills and passing have improved and she is much more interested in being a leader on the court and in the locker room. She can score and is a good ball handler, but she really brings a defensive toughness which we need. As our point guard I expect Glen to be a leader. In the past seasons she deferred to others, but she has really stepped up.”

“I feel like the summer is going well and we are continuing to improve,” Lowe said. “I feel like my role on the team is to provide leadership on and off the court. On the court I bring scoring and ball handling and I have worked hard to become a better defender. I haven’t always been a very vocal leader, but I am trying t work more on that this summer because I think my team needs that this season.”



