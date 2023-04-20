Portal Soccer advances in state playoffs

The Portal Panther boys’ soccer team kicked off the GHSA state playoffs in style as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead and went on to knock off Macon County 5-1 Tuesday at the Portal Athletic Complex.







In a game which saw Macon County receive four yellow cards, Portal head coach Matt Haddock felt it was as important to keep his team mentally in the game and not lose their tempers as it was drawing up plays and executing.





“I think we started the game playing down to their level,” said Portal coach Matt Haddock. “I thought it was important when things started to get a little physical that we kept our composure. I felt the guys did a good job of staying level headed and we started playing our game later in the second half.”





Portal opened the scoring as Nehemiah Reyes drove through four defenders, made a pass to Kyle Haddock who then fed the ball right back to Reyes for the score and a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.





Portal had a few scoring opportunities but Jose Sanchez was taken down in the box on two occasions and no call was made. The Panthers added a goal before halftime as Sanchez took a pass from Haddock and fired it at the goal. Macon County goalkeeper Americo Deluna was able to deflect the ball, but the Panthers Rashaun Jones was able to track the ball down and score to make it 2-0 at the half.





“I thought we had some opportunities to add to the lead,” said Haddock. “It was important to get that goal before the half to have a little breathing room. Jose made a nice shot and Rasaun did a great job of being in the right position to be able to score.”





The Panthers were not whistled for many penalties, but oddly enough Macon County got their first, and only goal after a Portal penalty. Marcus Smith got tangled up with Joshua Gutierrez which resulted in a penalty kick. Gutierrez scored to cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second half.





From there it was all Panthers. Sanchez made a nice pass to Haddock moments later and Haddock was able to score from about 10 yards away to extend the lead to 3-1.





Sanchez finished the scoring from there as the senior added goals number 35 and 36 on the season. The first came after a long pass from Reyes which he tracked down and made a nice move before placing a shot just past the keeper to make it 4-1. The last goal game after a perfect through ball from Haddock late in the game. Sanchez easily beat the keeper with a shot to the bottom left of the goal for the final point of the match.





“I felt like once our guys started calming down it was much more what we should look like out there,” said Haddock. “We started moving the ball around well and were attacking. We were able to keep more possession and I knew we were going to be able to pull away.”





With the win the Panthers advance to the second round of state. Portal will host Mount Zion out of Carrolton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.