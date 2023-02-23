Portal gets past Treutlen in state tournament

After having to sweat out a tight game late in the region championship the Portal Panthers once again got a battle in the first round of the state playoffs. The Treutlen County Vikings were within two points with less than five minutes to play before the Panthers got a few key baskets from Elijah Coleman and held on to win 77-68 to advance to round two of the Class A D-2 playoffs.







“We knew Treutlen would give us a good game with how physical they play,” said Portal coach Jeff Brannen. “We let them get close, but we got some big plays from Elijah and Joe down the stretch for us to be able to move on. We know we have a bullseye on our chest and we are going to get everyone’s best shot and we have to be ready for it.”





Leading rebounder Amir Jackson got in foul trouble in the third quarter and fouled out with over five minutes left in the game. The Vikings took advantage of Jackson’s absence by driving to the basket and getting some easy layups. Portal countered with some big shots from Elijah Coleman and Joseph Thomas and then tightened up on defense for the final two minutes.





“I thought we got some big plays from some of our guys off the bench,” said Brannen. “Tucker Chester made some good shots and he and Bryce Clifton both made some good defensive stops and got some big rebounds for us late in the game.”





It looked as though the Panthers would run away with this one as they opened up a 14-4 lead, but the Vikings caught fire from long-range connecting on five three pointers in the second quarter and cutting the lead to 38-26.





The hot shooting continued for the Vikings who stormed back in the third to trim the lead to 55-52. Coleman led the Panthers on a 10-2 run in the fourth to pull the Panthers ahead 70-61, but once again the Vikings came back to get within four before the Panthers final late run.





Thomas led the way with 21 points. Marion Tremble and Jackson each added 14 points while Coleman had 13 points all coming in the second half. Up next Portal will take on the winner of Randolph Clay and Turner County Saturday at 6:00.





Elsewhere Statesboro was eliminated by Union Grove 62-48. Kam Mikell and Leslie Black each had 10 points for the Blue Devils.





The Southeast Bulloch boys were able to advance with a 70-67 win over Whitewater in their first state tournament victory since 2000 and will play Saturday against a yet to be determined team on the road. Collin Smith and Zach Wells each had 25 points for the Jackets.