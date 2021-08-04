Eagle Football announces fall practice schedule

The Georgia Southern football program announced Tuesday its preseason practice schedule, one that includes a pair of scrimmages, a fan fest, a kids' clinic and the Women's Football Clinic.The football squad is set to report on Thursday, Aug. 5, with the first practice of preseason camp scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6. Below is the practice schedule for the preseason. The team invites all fans of GS Football out to watch and support the team as it begins preparations for the 2021 season. As was in the spring, a section will be marked off at Beautiful Eagle Creek for the public to watch practice from at a safe distance from the team. At Paulson Stadium, fans must sit in the stands.Times and locations are subject to change, so please check @GSAthletics_FB on Twitter for updates.

Fri., Aug. 6: 8:20-10:20 AM (Eagle Creek)

Sat., Aug. 7: 8:30-10:30 AM (Eagle Creek); 11:15 AM Little Eagles Camp (Paulson)

Sun., Aug. 8: 8:20-10:20 AM (Eagle Creek)

Mon., Aug. 9: 8:20-10:20 AM (Eagle Creek)

Tues, Aug. 10: 8:20-10:20 AM (Eagle Creek)

Wed., Aug. 11: No Practice

Thurs., Aug. 12: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Fri., Aug. 13: 4:30-6:30 PM (Paulson)

Sat., Aug. 14: 9:30 AM (Paulson; SCRIMMAGE #1); Fan Fest Following

Sun., Aug. 15: 6:30-8:30 PM (Paulson)

Mon., Aug. 16: No Practice

Tues., Aug. 17: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Wed., Aug. 18: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Thurs., Aug. 19: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Fri., Aug. 20: 4:30-6:30 PM (Paulson)

Sat., Aug. 21: 9:30 AM (Paulson; SCRIMMAGE #2)

Sun. Aug. 22: 6:30-8:30 PM (Paulson)

Mon., Aug. 23: No Practice

Tues., Aug. 24: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Wed., Aug. 25: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Thurs., Aug. 26: 5:30-7:30 PM (Paulson)

Fri., Aug. 27: 4:30-6:30 PM (Paulson); Women's Clinic Following

Sat., Aug. 28: No Practice

The game week schedule will be released at a later time.