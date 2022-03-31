Fisk playing Korn Ferry Tour event in Savannah

Former Georgia Southern All-American Steven Fisk will be teeing it up beginning Thursday as the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour makes a stop in Savannah for the Club Car Championship at The Landings Deer Creek golf course Thursday through Sunday.







The Landings is a place that has good memories for Fisk as he earned partial status on the Korn Ferry Tour after placing 19th in October at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Q-school event held at the Marshwood golf course.





Fisk has played in seven events on the Korn Ferry Tour, and this will be the last of his eight exemptions which he earned with his top-20 finish in October. Fisk says it has been an eye-opening experience traveling to places like Panama and the Bahamas to play on the tour and is hopeful that run will continue.





“Having played in some international events the travel has been really different for me,” said Fisk. “It’s a much bigger production than what I have been used to but at the end of the day it is still golf and you have to focus on your game and improve.”





Fisk has struggled a bit on the tour so far but is hopeful that familiar surroundings will help kick his game back into gear.





“Coming back to my home state on turf I’m a little more familiar with should help me,” said Fisk. “Georgia Southern has a campus just down the road and hopefully some people will be able to make it out so hopefully there will be some Eagles out there.”





Fisk feels his game is starting to turn around and is feeling much more comfortable on the tour. He feels he belongs, and having earned his way into playing these events is ready to see of the hard work he’s been putting in pays off this week.





When Fisk last played at The Landings he had former teammate Jake Maples on his bag. Since then, he has hired a caddie named Bryan Beasley who brings a wealth of knowledge having been a caddie on the Korn Ferry Tour for years.





“I felt like I needed someone with course knowledge and Bryan definitely has that,” said Fisk. “Almost all the courses on the tour are new to me and Bryan has been out here for several years caddying for different players. He has been able to help show me the ropes and provide a little extra detail that can be the difference in a shot or two here or there.”





Fisk was disappointed he couldn’t come to Statesboro for this year’s Schenkel Invitational but kept up with it and was proud of the team claiming their third title.





“I was in Louisiana but I wish I could have gone,” said Fisk. “I was updating the leaderboard as much as I could and following Ben Carr and Mason Williams as they were both near the top. I was hoping somehow the two of them would tie and there wouldn’t be a playoff. They played really well and I have been impressed by how a couple of the freshmen have been playing. Hopefully they can win the Sun Belt tournament again next month.”





As far as this week goes Fisk knows the importance of a strong finish in order to keep playing on the tour but isn’t going to let the future distract him from focusing on the present situation.





“I played here a few weeks ago and I really like this course,” said Fisk. “We are expected to have some bad weather roll in Thursday but I am hoping that doesn’t change the shape the course is in right now which is excellent. This is the best golf course we have played on so far this year. The key to this week is solid iron play and wedges as well as putting. The teeth of this course is on and around the greens. I am excited about getting things underway.”





Fisk is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 2:20 off of the 10th hole and is scheduled to tee off Friday at 9:10 a.m.