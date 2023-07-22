Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy softball team lost a few key seniors off of last year’s group and return only one senior starter.

First year head coach Sydney Lack will be counting on Jordan Taulbee for leadership this season as well as the versatility she brings in the field.

“Jordan has been doing everything she can as a leader to try and help bring along the younger girls on the team,” Lack said. “I think the team is looking forward to a new beginning with this being my first year, and it is great to have a senior like Jordan to help with the transition. She will be playing a lot at catcher as well as in the field and she has a great attitude and is very coachable.”

“I am willing to do whatever it takes for us to be successful this season,” Taulbee said. “I know I am the only senior and I am trying my best to lead with words and actions. I feel like we have a really good team and it is important for us to continue to grow as the season is quickly approaching. I think we can do well and I am excited to get the season underway.”



