Eagle signee Kathryn DeLoach captures GA PGA Jr. title, Woodrum places third

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (June 19, 2025)

Bulloch Academy freshman Madison Woodrum came up a few strokes short and had to settle for a third-place finish at the 2025 Georgia PGA Junior Championship which was held Monday through Wednesday at Cartersville Country Club.

The tournament ended with an exciting final round as Bodie Brumlow and Kathryn DeLoach came from behind to capture division titles and punch their tickets to the national stage.

Brumlow, a Cartersville native, put together a scorching finish to card a tournament total of 12-under par, rallying past final-round leader Brooks Urquhart of Columbus, to win both the Overall Boys title and the Boys 16–18 Division. His final round featured a flurry of birdies down the stretch with four on the front 9, and one on the back.

On the Girls’ side Georgia Southern signee Kathryn DeLoach of Athens delivered a late-round charge of her own, putting pressure on round one and two leader, Grace Lee of Suwanee. DeLoach carded five birdies and one bogey to put her at 6-under for the tournament, clinching the Girls 11–18 title and securing her place in the 2025 Junior PGA Championship.

Urquhart and Lee, who both held commanding leads heading into the final round, also earned exemptions into the National Championship thanks to their strong overall performances.





Poli Medrano of Greensboro impressed in the Boys 14–15 Division, posting a consistent 10-under-par total to take home the title. In the Boys 11–13 Division, Crosby Revell of Carrollton held steady to finish at even par and earn the win in a tightly contested division.

Notable player and 2024 Champion, MacKinnley Yarbrough of Temple, missed the cut this year. A highlight of Round 2 came from Lee Smith of Marietta, who made a hole-in-one on Hole No. 3 and went on to finish tied for sixth.

“The Georgia PGA Junior Championship is always a staple on our Junior Tour,” said Michael Rakowski, Foundation Operations Director for the Georgia PGA. “We are excited to give out four exemptions to two deserving young boys and two deserving young girls. It is an honor to see these juniors grow up before our eyes and succeed in their personal endeavors.”

Held over three rounds, the Georgia PGA Junior Championship is one of the premier junior tournaments in the state, bringing together the most talented golfers ages 11–18 from across Georgia. The top four juniors, two boys and two girls, earn an exemption into the prestigious Junior PGA Championship, which will take place July 29–August 1 at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in Indiana.





Bulloch Academy junior Grant Odom placed 23rd in the boys overall division as he shot +3 for the tournament.