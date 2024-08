The Bulloch Academy Gator football team improved to 3-0 on the season as they shut out Augusta Christian 28-0 on the road in Martinez. Gator sophomore quarterback Sam Hubbard threw his first two touchdown passes of his career Friday . Hubbard connected on a 50-yard scoring strike to Shemar Jenkins in the first half, and then hit William Polk on a 70 yard touchdown pass in the second half.