Obituary - Waldo Jones

Waldo Jones, 81, of Collins Lake/Twin City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and his family.

Born in Emanuel County, he was a son of Johnny Jones and Eula Mae Sparks Jones. He married his wife, Jeneva Rewis Jones, on May 22, 1964, and they lived in Cobbtown before moving back to Collins Lake several years ago.

Mr. Jones was of the Baptist faith and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a service manager for Brigadier Industries in Millen for many years. He owned and operated J&W Trucking Company.

Mr. Jones loved to fish, ride his golf cart, to work and travel.

Surviving are his wife, Jeneva Rewis Jones of Collins Lake; his children, Richard W. Oliver (Suzette) of Pearson; LeAnne Jones (Dave Barland) of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Lonnie Aldrich of Collins Lake; Hope Jones (Dale Plotts) of Lake Collins; Debro Jones (Bobby Ivey) of Statesboro; and Willis Jones (Lorie Ellis) of Metter; 22 grandchildren, including two that were raised by Waldo and Jeneva, Todd Jones and Rebecca Aldrich; a brother, Troy Jones; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020, from

5 until 8 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

Graveside services will be held 3 o’clock in the afternoon, Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lake Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Ellis, Benji Calloway, Christopher Ivey, Sam Plotts, Benji Ellis and Calvin Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Plotts, Cory Ellis and Lamar Poole.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 16, 2020

