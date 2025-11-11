Obituary - Steven Louise Franklin

EVANS, Ga. -- Steve Franklin, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home on November 9 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Known for his humor, loyalty and deep faith, Steve's presence brought light and laughter to all who knew him.

A proud graduate of Hephzibah High School, Steve attended Shorter College before embarking on a remarkable career in golf and business. His passion for the game led him to become a PGA professional, and his name remains etched in Houndslake Country Club history, where he still holds the course record of 62.

He served as assistant pro at Dunes West Golf Club in Charleston, S.C., (1998) and achieved one of golf's rarest feats — a hole-in-one — on the 17th at Goshen, with a 5-iron in hand.

Steve's love of the game extended beyond personal achievement. He once played 108 holes in a single day to raise money for the American Cancer Society and had the distinct honor of playing Augusta National at least three times, a cherished highlight in his lifelong connection to golf.

After a successful tenure as a PGA professional, Steve transitioned into a distinguished corporate career with PepsiCo, Inc., where he excelled in sales and leadership roles until his retirement in 2019.

Following his career, Steve returned home to Augusta, Georgia, where he enjoyed the simple joys of life: spending time with his family and lifelong friends and doting on his beloved dogs.

His kindness, laughter and generous spirit endeared him to everyone he met. A devoted Georgia Bulldogs fan, Steve's Saturdays were filled with enthusiasm and camaraderie.

His faith guided him throughout life, grounding him in gratitude and strength, even through challenges.

Steve is remembered by his family, friends and all who loved him as a man of warmth, wit and unwavering friendship; a true gentleman whose life reflected love, faith and joy.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Daniel Franklin.

He is survived by his father, Dave Franklin; sisters, Kathy Franklin and Cindy Franklin Glover (John); and nephews, Patrick Autry Glover and Christian Albert Glover.

Steve's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Helping Hands Hospice and the following professional angels: Tonya, Victoria, Stacy and Jennifer. Additionally, a special thank-you to Jeremy McGilberry of Frontline Outreach Medical Transport for his kindness and compassion.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, Georgia.

The family will receive friends of Steve's prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org, in memory of Steve and in support of continued research and care.

Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2025

