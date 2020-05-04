Obituary - Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg

Coach and teacher Robert W. "Rob" Kellogg, age 58, of Buford, Ga., passed away after a sudden illness on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice F. Kellogg.Coach Kellogg is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda Searcy Kellogg, Buford; daughter, Jessica (Matthew) Hunt, Centre, Ala.; grandchildren, Tanner Hunt and Kailin Hunt; father, Dr. Craig Kellogg, Ph.D., Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Laura Robbins, Senoia, Ga.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol and Sandy Sanders, Charleston, S.C.; Laura Searcy, Douglasville, Ga.; Lisa and Doug Lindley, Marietta, Ga.; Leigh and Daren Sims, Douglasville, Ga.; mother-in-law, Jane Searcy Butler, Douglasville, Ga.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.Mr. Kellogg was born on March 14, 1962, in Atlanta, Ga. He was a 1980 graduate of Statesboro High School in Statesboro and a 1985 graduate of Georgia Southern University, where he received his bachelor's degree.Mr. Kellogg was employed with Gwinnett County Public School System at Mountain View High School as a teacher and head football coach for the past five years.He was an avid football and baseball fan and he loved playing with his grandchildren.He was a coach and teacher for over 30 years.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when the virus ban in over.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in memory of Robert "Rob" Kellogg.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



