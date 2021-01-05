Obituary - Robert Edward “Eddie” Hutchens Jr.

Robert Edward “Eddie” Hutchens Jr., 78, of Statesboro, Ga., joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on December 31, 2020, after a long bout with cancer.Eddie was preceded to heaven on July 18, 2020, by his wife Carol; and his parents, Robert Sr. and Mary Hutchens; parents-in-law, Charles and Edna Fuller; and sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and Bob Gallup.He is survived by three sons, Bob, Todd, Scott; three daughters-in-law, Allison, Sheila, Jennifer; six grandchildren and their families, including six great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Barbara Fuller; and sister-in-law, Bev Cox; and their families, and many extended family members.Eddie was born in Memphis, Tenn., on July 12, 1942. He became a Christian at an early age and always endeavored to serve our Lord Jesus Christ.Eddie attended Memphis State University, where he met and later married his wife, Carol, on February 7, 1964. He spent over 56 years loving her with his whole being as they partnered in raising an adoring family.He joyfully served God and blessed countless people via numerous ministries through his life, including continuously praying for his family and friends and all first responders, law enforcement and military serving in harm’s way.He helped his neighbors and others in the community, and by sharing witness coins that say, “Thousands died for My Freedom … One died for My Soul,” and Acts 16:31, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved.”Eddie always served others, devoting nearly 30 years to military service defending our freedoms. He was a U.S. Army jumpmaster-paratrooper, a U.S. Air Force chaplain’s assistant, including deployment to Vietnam, and ultimately retired as a master sergeant/E8 and master recruiter and career counselor from the Georgia Army National Guard.Decorations include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal, along with many others.He also had a 20-year career with Firestone and finished his work career with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, with his final duty day the day he died.He truly lived for others. Eddie supported his family in all endeavors. He especially loved bird hunting and playing/watching sports and was an avid Western movie enthusiast.He was an awesome softball player in his day, greatly enjoyed coaching his boys’ baseball teams and loved any opportunity to spend time with his family and friends.The service was held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461. The service was officiated by the Rev. Julian Ward.There will be a family-only graveside service at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Highway 301 North, Glennville, GA 30427.Eddie’s pallbearers will be his sons and friends, Philip Henry, Ernie Culpepper and Bruce Baker.Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies will serve as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be offered to your local church, the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/volunteernow/; or the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



