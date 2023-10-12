Obituary - Robbie Mae Porter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- "We can never lose what we cherish in our hearts. All that we deeply love becomes part of us, such as the beautiful memories we all share of Robbie Mae Porter." She was born on December 12, 1944, to Robbie and Jaunita Smith-Ward in Millen, Georgia.

At a young age, she accepted Christ and was baptized at her family's home church, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, in Woodcliff, Georgia. She later joined Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as a member until her departure. She participated in the Golden Age Choir, the Kitchen Committee and she was a Prayer Warrior.

She got her education in Jenkins, Screven and Bulloch counties.

Robbie Mae developed a strong work ethic at a young age. She was employed with Franklin's Restaurant for over 30 years until her retirement. She also was employed with Uncle Shug's Chicken Barn, even working both jobs at once.

Her home was often the gathering spot for her family and friends. She loved to cook and enjoy family. She was well-known for her cornbread dressing.

She enjoyed watching "Walker Texas Ranger," wrestling and westerns.

She had a deep love for gospel singing. She was the manager of the "Calverette Gospel Singers" and later organized and managed "The Almighty Gospel Singers."

She traveled all over, singing and praising God. Her love for quartet singing never ended, even when she wasn't feeling her best.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robbie Ward and Juanita Smith-Ward; her daughter, Annette Roberson Kennedy; siblings, Willie Jr. Ward, Benjamin Ward and Otis Ward.

After years of a good life, she traded time for eternity and passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in her 78th season of life at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Robbie Mae leaves an indelible imprint in the hearts of her husband, Corlise Porter of Statesboro, Ga.; one son, Lawrence (Diane) Roberson of Statesboro, Ga.; four daughters, Brenda Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; Jaqueline (Quinton) Vickers of Pearson, Ga.; Aretha Roberson and Bernita White, both of Statesboro, Ga.; two stepchildren, Carl (Caroline) Porter of Atlanta, Ga.; and Thea Porter of Hinesville, Ga.; goddaughter, Minister Sharon Alston (Pastor Frank) Bedford of Sylvania, Ga.; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Mamie Sweat of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; Juanita Green of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Louise (Talmadge) Parker of Statesboro, Ga.; one brother, Robbie Lee Ward of Lake Park, Fla.; two sisters in-law, Priscilla Porter and LeBertha Porter, both of Nevils, Ga.; two brothers-in-law, Clint Dewitt (Christine) Porter of Nevils, Ga.; and Albert Porter of Statesboro, Ga.; and a caravan of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and the Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church family.

A walk-through visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, October, 13, 2023, at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life will be shared at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Whitesville Full Gospel Baptist Church, 306 Shelby Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Bishop Larry Jones, eulogist.

Professional services of comfort entrusted to Ferguson Funeral Home.





Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2023

