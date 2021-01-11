Obituary - Ray A. Wagner

Ray A. Wagner passed away peacefully on January 9th in Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 83 from dementia and Parkinson's disease.He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion Reitz Wagner and Eugene B. Wagner; and brother, David R. Wagner.He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Diane Coup Wagner; a brother, Robert Wagner; a daughter, Suzanne Wagner; a son, Gregg Wagner; a daughter-in-law, Sally Wagner; and two grandchildren, Stephanie and Chance Wagner.Ray was active in sports at Ferndale High School in Johnstown, Pa. He lettered in basketball, football and track while graduating with honors. His love for sports continued while joining the Georgia Southern Football Foundation from its start in the late 1980s. Ray and Diane were active tailgaters for as long as he was able.He completed his degree in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in aeronautics from the University of Pittsburgh.He was employed by North American Rockwell, working in their wind tunnel testing facility in Columbus, Ohio. He spent most of his career developing and certifying consumer outdoor power products to government standards for Roper Lawn Products and U.S Testing.After moving to Statesboro, Ga., in 1987, he opened Daylight Donuts in 1991 to offer a community-focused breakfast shop that has left a lasting legacy.There will be an interment at a future date in Pennsylvania to celebrate Ray's life.Memorial contributions can be made to either of the two Georgia Southern Foundations: Erk Russel Fund or the Eagle Legacy Fund.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



