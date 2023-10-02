Obituary - Patricia Crandall Whelchel

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Patricia Crandall Whelchel, 83, of Greenville, S.C., passed away peacefully on September 23, 2023.

Born May 30, 1940, in Brunswick, Ga., she was the daughter of William Franklin Crandall and Annette Utley Crandall of St. Simons Island, Ga.

She attended Glynn Academy and was a member of St. Simons United Methodist Church before heading to UGA, where she earned her degree.

After college, she returned to St. Simons and worked for the American National Bank in Brunswick.

She later moved to Statesboro, Ga., where she worked faithfully for the Northeast District of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, as well as Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Before moving to Greenville, S.C., she also worked as a realtor for ERA Realty.

In Greenville, she was a member of Aldersgate UMC and volunteered regularly for Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by a daughter, Marie Whelchel Worley (Charley) of Greenville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ivey Redderson and Anna Crandall Redderson, both of Greenville, S.C.; and a sister, Jan Crandall Mason of Darien, Ga.

She is predeceased by her brother, William Franklin "Billy" Crandall Jr. of Sausalito, Calif.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on October 5, 2023. The Rev. Jimmy Crandall will be officiating.

Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2023

