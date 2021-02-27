Obituary - Pastor Willie J. McBride

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Pastor Willie J. McBride was born on July 06, 1949, to the late Mary Lee McBride in Statesboro, Ga.Pastor Willie J. McBride grew up and attended the public school system of Statesboro, where he lived until he relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1967.Pastor Willie J. McBride started his own home improvement business, where he worked for over 35 years before he retired in 2011.Pastor Willie J. McBride accepted Christ on April 4, 1980, where he was called into the ministry. He started Zoe Word Ministry on Jan 30, 1992, and later founded Fort Lauderdale Christian Center, where he ministered and lead many people to the Lord. Pastor Willie J. McBride has served over 40 years in ministry.He was well-known in Fort Lauderdale for starting an outreach ministry and feeding the homeless. He had a big heart and he loved helping anyone who was in need of help.Pastor Willie J. McBride was the older of two children who transitioned to heaven on February 16, 2021.He leaves to mourn: his wife, Cecilia McBride; seven children combined together, Stacey (Kim) McBride, Anthony (Priscilla) McBride, Sebastian (Shanitrice) McBride, Rodney (Myra) McBride; three stepchildren, Keonte Thompson, Ryan Vinson, Jordan Vinson; 21 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Robbie Lee McBride; his in-laws, Dorothy (Alfred) Johnson; four sisters-in-law, Tongula Brooks, Trina (John) Copeland, Trinquilla (Emmanuel) Osuji and Lakesha (Antwon) Snelling; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.A walk-through viewing for Pastor McBride will be held Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A celebration of life service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at graveside of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery with Apostle Melvin Hill officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



