Obituary - Nathan Frazier Jr.

Mr. Nathan Frazier Jr., age 71, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Wayne County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

He graduated from Wayne County High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1974. He earned an associate of science degree in radiologic technology from Brunswick Junior College in 1984 and the College of Coastal Georgia in 1987. Nathan dedicated his professional life to healthcare, serving as a traveling radiology technologist for 10 years before becoming a radiology tech at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Through his work, he touched many lives with skill, care and quiet dedication.

On May 17, 2003, Nathan was united in holy matrimony to Maggie Lawrence. Their union was one of love, partnership and devotion.

Nathan was a man of faith and a faithful servant of the Lord. He served as a deacon at Anyway Outreach in Manassas, Georgia, where he was known for his commitment, humility and willingness to serve. His walk with God was reflected not only in his church service, but also in the way he loved his family, encouraged others and carried himself with dignity and grace.

When Nathan was not spending time with his family and friends, he would spend time in his shop creating anything his mind could imagine. He loved to travel and ride on his motorcycle. He was also the author of, “Forgiveness is Not As Hard As You Make It."

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Maggie Frazier of Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Alesia Frazier of Kingsland, Ga.; and Malcolm Frazier (Shaunte) of Statesboro, Ga.; his grandchildren, Kyrin Garrett, Darribion Dixon of Kingsland, Ga.; Karson Frazier and Khali Frazier of Statesboro, Ga.; his aunts, Lena Mae West, Kensie Truitt, Alfreda West; his siblings, Jerome Frazier (Linda), Jacquelin Frazier and Sheila Frazier; six brothers-in-law, Willie Lawrence (Debbie), Robert Lawrence (Connie), Sammie Lawrence, John Lawrence (Mary Ann) and Joseph Lawrence (Lashawndra), all of Metter, Georgia; and George Lawrence (Raymona) of Pembroke, Georgia; four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Evans of Brunson, Florida; Shellie Dillard (Herbert) of Jacksonville, Florida; Alma Brown of Statesboro, Georgia; and Rose Williams (Wayne) of Metter, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro. GA. 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.