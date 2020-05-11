Obituary - Ms. Stephanie Bergdorf

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Stephanie Bergdorf, age 34, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., and spent her childhood in Camden County.She was a graduate of Camden County High School and attended Swainsboro Technical College.Stephanie volunteered with the Metter Fire Department and was a homemaker.She was a caring, compassionate person, who always put others first and would help anyone.Surviving are her fiancé, Brandon Cook; a son, Ruger Lee Cook, all of Statesboro; her parents, Richard Lee and Stephanie Bergdorf of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister and a brother-in-law, Kristen and Chip Hancock of Camden County, Ga.; two nieces, Bella Bergdorf and Lexi Spikes.A visitation was held on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A graveside service and burial were held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Alvin Radford officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020

