Obituary - Ms. Patricia Justice Macdonald

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Patricia Justice Macdonald, age 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

Trish was born June 13, 1947, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to the late Homer Jr. and Claudice Gibson Justice.

She lived most of her early life in Moultrie, Georgia, graduating from Colquitt County High School in 1967. In 1968, she graduated from Moultrie Area Vocational–Technical School, now Southeastern Regional Technical College with an associate’s degree in accounting office occupations.

Most of her life was spent as a wonderful stay-at-home mother and caring aunt to her daughter, nieces and nephews, and in 1996 she moved to Statesboro, Georgia, to be close to her family that had relocated to the area.

She was most passionate about her time as a MeMe and enjoyed living in the mother-in-law suite to be close to Bailey and Logan.

She was a fervent cook and animal lover, especially her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her father and biological mother, a special stepfather, Steve McLeod; and sister, Vivian Parker.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ryan Burkhalter of Statesboro, Ga.; her grandsons, Bailey Burkhalter and Logan Gomez, both of Statesboro; her mother, Von McLeod of St. Augustine, Fla.; three sisters, Vicki (Ricky) Gay of Moultrie, Ga.; Gayla (LC) Appling of Flowery Branch, Ga.; and Trena (Tony) Aiello of St. Augustine, Fla. Trish is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, Brandi (Derek) Baker and Cassi (Dave) Hegman, both of Flowery Branch, Ga.; Lee (Amber) Gay of Moultrie, Ga.; Austin (Bianca) King of New York City, N.Y.; Jon-Michael (LyAnne) Cannon of Portland, Maine; and Sydney (Ayran) Michaels of San Francisco, Calif.

She is also survived by her special pets, Paco, Pepper, and granddog, Arie.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 6th, at 2 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



