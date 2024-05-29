Obituary - Ms. Antoinette Griffin

Ms. Antoinette Griffin, age 54, of Statesboro, Ga., entered eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice after an extended illness.

She was a native of Chatham County, but spent most of her life in Florida. She resided in Bulloch County before her passing.

Ms. Antoinette was educated in the public schools of Chatham County. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Fla., before moving to Bulloch County.

Ms. Antoinette loved to do arts and crafts, paint, play bingo, cook and eat seafood.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Antonio Dunham.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her fiancé, Charles Kohn, Jacksonville, Fla.; children, Shannon Dunham, Savannah, Ga.; Miesha Griffin, Henry Griffin III and Raymond Griffin, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Shonta Griffin (Marvin) Sanders, Jacksonville, Fla.; and Octavia Griffin, Stillmore, Ga.; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister, Nicole Foster, Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Jerez Dunham, Richmond Hill, Ga.; Alfred (Diondra) Dunham Jr., Colorado; Sean Foster and Antron Foster, Florida; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, 102 Peachtree Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Cremation services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, May 30, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.