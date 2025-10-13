Obituary - Mrs. Virginia Hunnicutt Baird

TWIN CITY, LAKE SINCLAIR -- Mrs. Virginia Hunnicutt Baird, age 92, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, October 11, 2025, following the illness of dementia at Fellowship Meriwether in Milledgeville, Georgia.

A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Virginia was a graduate of Statesboro High School. She married Carroll Belton Baird Sr. in 1952 and the two made their home in Bulloch County.

She will be remembered for her love and care as a homemaker, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, friend and a dedicated servant of God.

She was well known and also will be remembered for her gift as a cook and as the “best” cook of divinity candy and many other favorite recipes.

Virginia was a dedicated member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Portal, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and many other roles. She later in life moved to Lake Sinclair, where she became an active member at Northside Baptist Church in Milledgeville.

She was preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 56 years, Carroll Belton Baird Sr.; two sons, Carroll Belton Baird Jr. and his wife, Donna Clark Baird; and Gary Spence Baird; her parents, Solomon and Bessie Flake Hunnicutt; two brothers, Lindsay Hunnicutt and Alex Hunnicutt; and a sister, Myra Hunnicutt Hendrix.

Surviving are her sister and brother, Sara Evans and Raymond Hunnicutt, both of Iron City, Ga.; a son and his wife, Lee Sanford Baird and Deborah of Eatonton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Marcia Baird of Eatonton and Christy Baird Powell and Eddie of Metter; two daughters-in-law, Nancy G. Baird and Sue A. Baird, both of Twin City; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Pickard officiating, assisted by the Rev. Raymond Scott. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Madison Callaway, Ashley Baird, Neil Baird, Jason Baird, Mark Bird, Nathan Powell and Rayburn Powell.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450; or to a local hospice agency of the donor’s choice.

Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2025

