Obituary - Mrs. Ruby Ann Skinner Akins

MIDDLEGROUND COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Ruby Ann Skinner Akins, age 79, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro surrounded by her children.

She was born on June 13, 1944, in Bulloch County in the Middleground Community.

Ruby Ann was a 1962 graduate of Portal High School. Ruby Ann began her employment with the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she worked as a bookkeeper and secretary at Willow Hill School and William James Middle School until her retirement, following 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jimmy Akins; her parents, Floyd and Ruby Skinner; a sister, Peggy Sheley; and two brothers, Charles Skinner and Levon Skinner.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Wyman Harley of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Kathy Akins of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna Faye and Daniel Deal of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Joann A. Smith of Portal; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Ogeechee Area Hospice, Southern Manor Companion Care and caregiver Jackie Whatley for their special care given during her final weeks. A special thanks to Connie and Lacy Screen for their years of care for both Ruby Ann and Jimmy.

A graveside service and burial will be Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 10 a.mn. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Bo Fordham officiating

The family will receive visitors at the cemetery following the service.

The family will be receiving visitors at the home of Stanley and Kathy Akins.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2023

