Obituary - Mrs. Rhonda Holton Morey

BLACK CREEK -- Mrs. Rhonda Holton Morey, 62, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1957, in Statesboro to Ronald Paul Holton Sr. and Hazel Patricia Hendrix Holton.She worked as a beautician with Gentilly Gardens for over 10 years and was a member of Black Creek Holy Church of God.Mrs. Morey enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables, fishing, traveling and going to the beach.She is survived by her husband, Bradley C. Morey; son, Mitchell Anderson, and his wife, Ashley, of Clito; daughter, Kimberly Stanridge of Black Creek; father and mother, Ronald Paul Holton Sr. and Hazel Patricia Hendrix Holton of Pembroke; brother, Ronald Paul Holton Jr., and his wife, Virginia, of Pembroke; sister, Pamela Sapp, and her husband, Peyton, of Midville; grandchildren, Landon and Leah Anderson and Dylan Boyette.The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Ed Ralston, the Rev. Jim Sullivan and the Rev. Ryan Ralston officiating.




