Obituary - Mrs. Reba Jo Beasley Neville

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Reba Jo Beasley Neville, age 88, died on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in the presence of her loving family.

Reba attended 13 schools during her 12 school years. She was raised in a military family and traveled many places.

Her father, Troy Beasley, was a sergeant major in the United States Army.

She later attended Woodrow Wilson School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1969.

She practiced in Statesboro with the firm of Neville and Neville until 1997, when she retired.

She loved her precious cats, the beach, hosting events, traveling, convertibles and adventure, but most of all, she loved her family.

Reba was a member of the First Baptist Church Statesboro, the Alathean Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class, the Bulloch County Bar Association, a past member of the Bulloch County Development Authority and a past deputy attorney general for the Georgia Department of Transportation I-16 Development.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Lucille Beasley; her husband of 40 years, William Joe Neville; a sister, Billie Miller; a son, Richard Neville; and a grandchild, Shannon Houghton.

Surviving are her sons, Douglas (Laurie) Jacobs, Joe (Bette) Neville, Ross Neville and Jeffrey Neville; 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and a sister, Judith Beasley.

The family would like to express appreciation to Hovis Leggett and Lisa Thompson for their devoted care and service to Reba; also to all medical caregivers. A special thanks to all family and friends for their prayers, visits and awesome support of Reba.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church Statesboro Worship Center followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Bulloch Bar Association and Alathean Camilla Boyd Sunday School Class.

Inurnment will be in Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Glennville at a later date.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2023

