Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Gordon Brunson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Gordon Brunson was born at Candler County Hospital on April 28th, 1962, to Mr. James Gordon and Mrs. Gennie Mae Gordon Blair. She attended the public schools of Emanuel County. She obtained her GED from Swainsboro Tech. She often attended China Temple in Wrightsville, Ga.On January 7, 2021, Patricia passed into rest at her residence.She is preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Geneva Gordon Clark; and her father, Mr. James Gordon.She leaves the following loved ones behind to cherish many fond memories: a loving and devoted husband, Mr. Joseph Brunson, Metter, Ga.; three children, Joseph Tyrone Brunson, Statesboro Ga.; Jeremy Tyrod Brunson and Shaketa Shantell Brunson, both of Metter Ga.; her mother, Mrs. Gennie Mae Blair (the Rev. James Blair), Wrightsville, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Henretta Brunson, Register, Ga.; four sisters, Mrs. Imogene Sutton, Swainsboro, Ga.; Mrs. Dianne Gordon, Covington, Ga.; Mrs. Phyllis Mincey, Metter, Ga.; and Mrs. Tara Gordon, Swainsboro, Ga.; four brothers, Mr. Tommy Sutton, McRae, Ga.; Mr. James Gordon, Texas; Mr. Coy Gordon, Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. McGarret Gordon, Metter, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Jameria, Christian, Jeremy, Cameron, Jameyah, Alexis, Nayoni, Jere’My and Kehlani Brunson; one great-grandchild, Kennedy Worthen; several uncles, aunts, numerous nieces, nephews, a dear friend, Mr. Willie Evons; six sisters-in- law, five brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Patricia Brunson will be held on Monday evening from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. James Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, Lexie, GA.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



