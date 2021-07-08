Obituary - Mrs. Nancy Louise Edwards Miller

METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Nancy Louise Edwards Miller, age 70, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Candler County Hospital under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Savannah, Georgia, native lived in the Springfield, Georgia, area for many years and graduated from Effingham County High School in 1969.Following her graduation, she attended Swainsboro Technical College, where she graduated in the 1970s.Nancy soon began her career with Georgia Southern University, where she worked for 30 years, retiring from Eagle entertainment. Following her retirement, she was a homemaker and cared for her family.She loved to travel, especially camping, and she enjoyed any opportunity to go fishing.She was of the Baptist faith.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Edwards and Betty Myers Edwards; and a granddaughter, Abby Hendrix.Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Johnny S. Miller of Metter; two daughters and a son-in-law, Camille and Kevin Hendrix of Metter and Frieda Escobar of Metter; a son, John Miller of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Logan Williams, Ethan Escobar Noah Miller, Ella Grace Miller and Woods Miller; two great-grandchildren, Nash Williams and Riley Miller; a sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Jerry Woodcock of South Carolina; and a brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Cheryl Edwards of Ellabell.A private family service will be held.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



