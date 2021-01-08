Obituary - Mrs. Mattie A. Perry

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mattie A. Perry entered eternal rest Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mrs. Perry was born September 10, 1934, in Stillmore, Georgia, to the late James Willie Gaines and Helen Lawson. She was reared by her adoptive parents, the Rev. and Mrs. Clarence and Lizzie Andrews of Vidalia, Georgia. She received her formal education in the Toombs County School System and was a graduate of Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).Mrs. Mattie Perry retired as a supervisor for the Bulloch County Department of Family and Children Services in 2016 after 26 years of service.Mother Perry was a dedicated member of the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, where she served as one of the church mothers, a former Sunday school teacher and in many other church capacities. She was a member of the New Mt. Pleasant Primitive Baptist Association.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Flerry Perry.She is survived by her children, Willie Fred Perry, Steven Andrews and Mae Frances King; godchildren, Kimberly Rodgers, Kenneth Reddick, Tyrone Reddick and Willie O. Braddy; grandchildren, Jeffrey Reddick, Odell King Jr., Zarian Crump, Karen Reddick, Jennifer Perry, Greta King and Dionne King; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Perry will be held Saturday afternoon, January 9, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Chaplin A. Springer, presiding, and Elder Gary Wallace, eulogist.Pallbearers will be Deacon Ray Mosley, Ike Holland Jr., Randy Keller, Johnny Keller, Steven Andrews, Odell King Jr., Jeffery Reddick and Kenneth Reddick.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



