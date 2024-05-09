Obituary - Mrs. Mattie Lene Boone Myers

MILLEN, Ga. -- Mrs. Mattie Lene Boone Myers, age 78, died Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The Port Wentworth, Georgia, native lived in Twin City and Millen most of her life. Mattie was a homemaker and loved all of her family and was one of the softest-spoken people you will ever meet.

She was well-known for her special home-cooked meals, especially her biscuits.

She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Lee Williams Boone and Gilbert Andrew Boone; her husband, James Allen Myers; two daughters, Mary Jane Clarke and Earlene Myers; and three sons-in-law, Mark Lank, Frank Spencer and Joe Clarke.

Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Patricia Spencer of Millen, Marie Lank of Statesboro, Polly and Justin Worman of Millen; 13 grandchildren, Chrissy Brackin, James Overstreet Jr., Cody Wilcox, Tyler Milton, Nichole Stafford, Kevin Clarke, Angela Clarke, Andrew Overstreet, Angel Yarborough, Lizzy Smith, Audrey Smith, Teddy Smith Jr. and April Clarke; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will follow in Payne’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jenkins County.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Milton, Drew Overstreet, Kevin Clarke, James Overstreet, Chuck Bradt and William Stafford.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2024

