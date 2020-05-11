Obituary - Mrs. Linda Cason Cartee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Linda Cason Cartee, age 78, died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Columbia, S.C., native lived for most of her life in Bulloch County. Mrs. Linda was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School and obtained a BS degree in home economics from Georgia Southern University. She later earned a master's degree in elementary education from Georgia Southern.She taught in the Bulloch County School System for over 33 years. She was the administrator of the QUEST Program for gifted and talented students.Following retirement, she was a volunteer with Ogeechee Area Hospice and Bethany Home.Mrs. Linda was an avid Georgia Southern University football fan. She spent many Saturday afternoons at Paulson Stadium.Mrs. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Edna Cason.Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Ellis Cartee of Statesboro; a son, Edward Cartee; and a former daughter-in-law, Cindy Cartee; four grandchildren, Christopher Cartee, Carl Cartee, Collin Cartee and Caleb Cartee, all of Statesboro; three sisters-in-law, Annette Koneman, Linda Buffington and Janice Callaway; a brother-in-law, Larry Cartee; cousins, Sue Smith, Anne Franklin and Bobby Joe Cason. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Randy Waters officiating.Live-streaming of the service will be available. The services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.