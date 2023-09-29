Obituary - Mrs. Holli Deal Saxon

GARFIELD, Ga. -- Mrs. Holli Deal Saxon, age 56, passed away at Heritage Inn in Statesboro after an extended illness.

Holli was born in Fort Hood, Texas, on September 2, 1967. She was a 1985 graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Southern University.

Holli was a gifted writer from an early age. She retired from the Statesboro Herald as a reporter after 23 years. She was also a freelance writer.

Holli loved her horses and cats.

She is preceded in death by her father, Elbert Deal; and a brother, Wesley Deal.

Holli is survived by her husband of 12 years, Eddie Dean Saxon of Garfield; a stepson, William Saxon of Garfield; two brothers, Bobby Ray NeSmith of Virginia and Jeffrey Deal of Collins; her mother, Brenda Adams Whaley of Statesboro; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jane (Terry) Brinson of Waynesboro; and a brother-in-law, Hayes Saxon of Augusta.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2023

