Obituary - Mrs. Hilda Bunn Deen

VIDALIA -- Mrs. Hilda Bunn Deen, age 90, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a native of Midville, Georgia.Mrs. Deen was born on December 11, 1929, to the late Freeman and Desma Watson Bunn. Following graduation from high school, she attended the University of Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics.She began her teaching career in Toombs County at Lyons High School, where she was the Senior Class sponsor and debate coach. She supervised many senior trips to Washington, D.C., and coached four debate teams that advanced to the state level.Later, she became the owner and teacher of Deen's Kindergarten. Mrs. Deen always felt that her success with Deen’s Kindergarten was attributed to the support and cooperation of the parents of her students. After over five decades of teaching, Mrs. Deen ended her teaching career at Southeastern Technical College as an adult literacy instructor. She dedicated her life to education and had a huge impact on many students over her long tenure as an educator. Throughout her teaching career and after her retirement, Mrs. Deen was blessed to have many of her former students visit and express their gratitude for her providing them with a solid educational foundation.Mrs. Deen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Vidalia, a member of the Era Alexander Sunday School Class, JOY fellowship and the First United Methodist Women's Circle, where she served as secretary for three terms. Mrs. Deen served as a Girl Scout leader for many years and in 1973, she had the privilege of accompanying the Girl Scout Troop to Europe. The highlight of this trip that she fondly remembered was visiting the cathedral of Notre Dame, where the Girl Scouts participated with many students from other countries in praying The Lord’s Prayer.Mrs. Deen was a former member of the Vidalia Pilot Club, Vidalia Beta Sigma Phi and she served for over 20 years with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Meadows Regional Memorial Hospital.Mrs. Deen was preceded in death by her husband, pharmacist, Charles Deen; and her brother, Hyland Bunn.She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Deen of Vidalia and Sharlyon Deen Sikes (Greg) of Statesboro, Georgia; a grandson, Christopher Sikes of Pensacola, Florida; six nephews, Hyland Bunn, Gregg Bunn, Steve Bunn, Jeff Bunn, James E. Deen III and William H. Deen; and one niece, Sylvia Deen McCrary.A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, May 31st, at 2 p.m. in Pinecrest Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Smith and the Rev. David Blalock officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475; or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.The family would like to express a special thanks to Lee Arnold, Lisa McCormick and all the staff of Vidalia Medical Associates and Community Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Deen.Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2020

