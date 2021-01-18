Obituary - Mrs. Grace Dickerson Deal

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Grace Dickerson Deal passed away peacefully on Jan 15, 2021, at the age of 87.Born to Frank and Gussy Wynn Dickerson, Mrs. Deal was one of 12 children. She was a faithful member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Portal High School.Mrs. Deal married Lemuel Adam Deal on July 10, 1953. She and Lemuel made their home in Bulloch County where she was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother.Mrs. Deal was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lemuel Adam Deal; three brothers, Reggie, Barney and Kelly Dickerson; and three sisters, Bertis Deal, Eunice Chester and Jewell Dickerson.She is survived by her children, Lemuel Adam Deal Jr., Gail Deal Tyson, Glenn (Debbie) Deal and Wayne (Cindy) Deal. Also sisters, Dorothy Newsome of Statesboro, Bobbie Morris of Portal and Betty (Woody) Collins of Pelion, South Carolina; two brothers, Pete Dickerson of Nashville, Tenn.; and Jerry Dickerson (Runette) of Portal; eight grandchildren, Whitney (Kevin) Barnwell of Brooklet, Kelsey (Lawson) Westerfield) of North Augusta, S.C.; Christopher (Jakyn) Tyson of Swainsboro, Ashlie Tyson of Savannah, Charlie (Josh) McCook of Statesboro, Sidney (Doug) Collins of Statesboro, Paxton Deal (Dylan) of Portal and Ryan Deal of Statesboro. Mrs. Deal is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Annaleigh, Wynn, Thomas, Blakely, Beckham and Adam.Mrs. Deal will always be remembered for her love of life and laughter. She loved to play cards with her friends and just have a good time!The family held a private immediate family only graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. on Monday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Randy Waters officiating.For those desiring to view the service via livestream, you may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



