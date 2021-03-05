Obituary - Mrs. Fran Conner Pye

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Fran Conner Pye, age 62, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending yard sales and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Fran was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Merrywood Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nannie Pearl Conner; two sisters, Betty Hodges and Jan Conner; two brothers, Bruce Conner and Albert Conner.
Surviving is her husband of 26 years, Ralph Pye of Statesboro; her children, Stacy Hines, Otis Hines; and a stepson, Michael Pye; her sisters, Vangie Weeks and Mary Ellington; and two brothers, Hogan Conner and Emerson Conner; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2021
