Obituary - Mrs. Fran Conner Pye

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Fran Conner Pye, age 62, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending yard sales and spending time with her family.Mrs. Fran was a breast cancer survivor and a member of Merrywood Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nannie Pearl Conner; two sisters, Betty Hodges and Jan Conner; two brothers, Bruce Conner and Albert Conner.Surviving is her husband of 26 years, Ralph Pye of Statesboro; her children, Stacy Hines, Otis Hines; and a stepson, Michael Pye; her sisters, Vangie Weeks and Mary Ellington; and two brothers, Hogan Conner and Emerson Conner; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



