Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Leona Zetterower

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Leona Zetterower, age 92, died Monday, October 4, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Brooklet, Georgia, native was born December 15, 1929. She was employed for many years with Sea Island Bank in Statesboro and First Bulloch Bank, now BB&T. She loved her work and was a wonderful homemaker.She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Doretha Ryals; and her husband, Bill Zetterower; a son-in-law, Jim Aldred; and a sister, Lillian Stephenson.Surviving are a daughter, Linda Aldred of Brooklet; two grandsons and their wives, Will and Keely Aldred of Hoschton, Ga.; and Kevin and Leslie Aldred of Grain Valley, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Finley and Banks Aldred and Charlie and Henry Aldred; a brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Sue Ryals of Brooklet; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, Georgia 31321.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2021

