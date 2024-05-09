Obituary - Mrs. Crystal D. Hotchkiss

Mrs. Crystal Louise Deloach Hotchkiss, age 82, died on Wednesday, May 8th 2024, at Willow Pond, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Crystal was born on June 1st, 1941, in Bulloch County to the late Winford Deloach and Blanche Futch Deloach.

She was raised in the Nevils Community and was a 1959 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

She married James R. Hotchkiss on April 20th, 1962, and they made their home in Statesboro until his death in 2010.

Crystal was a faithful member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and a member of Marian Agan Bible Study Class.

She worked in payroll at Georgia Southern University for 30 years until her retirement.

She was known for having a green thumb when it came to growing ferns and enjoyed her retirement working in the yard and babysitting her four grandchildren.

Crystal was also an avid Braves fan.

In August of 2015, she suffered a massive stroke and was never able to return home, but she never gave up trying.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James R. Hotchkiss; her infant son, Gregory James Hotchkiss; and her nine siblings, Dwaine Deloach, Laverne Nichols, Hazel Brogdon, Dearl Deloach, Emogene Saunders, J.H. Deloach, Don Deloach, Dean Deloach and Perryman Deloach.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ronda Kay and Bobby Durden; her son and daughter-in-law, Jamie C. and Anna Kay Hotchkiss; her four grandchildren, Cristin Durden Hice, Evan Hotchkiss, BJ Durden and Bobbie Anna Hotchkiss, two great-grandchildren, Hensley Hice and Raegan Hice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family gives special thanks to her loving caregivers, Angie Morris, Lynn Walden, Janice Mikell and the staff of Willow Pond and Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Deloach Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Yvonne Donaldson, 3520 Nevils Groveland Road, Nevils, GA 31321; or to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 7 Allen Cail Drive Suite A&B, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2024

