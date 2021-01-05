Obituary - Mrs. Betty Olieve Smith Hodges

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Betty Olieve Smith Hodges, age 59, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.She was born in Green Cove Springs, Florida, and moved to Kite, Georgia, in 1976 and to Statesboro in 2007.Betty attended Johnson County High School and graduated from the Heart of Georgia Technical College, receiving her GED, associate’s degree in Accounting and certification in tax preparation.Betty was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.She had been employed with Family Dollar and Clyde’s Market as an assistant manager and had worked with Save A Lot in Statesboro.Betty was a member of The Journey Church of Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee Smith and Reba Ireatha Moore Smith; and a sister, Rebecca Moore.Surviving are her husband of two years, Neil Lee Hodges Sr. of Statesboro; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Jesse and Natasha Brooks of Dublin, Jeremy and Christy Brooks of East Dublin, Neil Hodges Jr. of Statesboro and Braden Dill of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Amber and Brett Law of Statesboro and Tabitha Ann Hodges of Glennville; 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who called her Maw Maw, Gamma and Grandma Betty; and three brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Sherri Smith of East Dublin, Dallas Frank Smith of Soperton and Wyman Lee Smith of Kite.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Clay Pierson officiating.Pallbearers will be Blake Brooks, Chaz Brooks, Gage Black, Eddie Moore, Isaac Moore, Antonio Moore and Rico Moore.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



