Obituary - Mr. Steve Mascarello Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Steve Mascarello Jr., age 77, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.Steve was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Steve Mascarello Sr. and Theresa Cagna Mascarello. He was a 1960 graduate of East Deer High School and attended Community College Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, Pa.Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Ga.In 1966, he met the love of his life, Brenda Collins, and in October of that year, Steve was transferred to Vietnam.In 1967, he was injured and returned back to the USA, where he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital for six months. During this time, he and Brenda continued an 800-mile long- distance relationship.Once he was discharged from the hospital, Steve returned to Pennsylvania to rehab at home. While Brenda was visiting in January of 1968, the two became engaged and later married on June 9, 1968, at Pine Grove Baptist Church. One year after their marriage, Steve became a student at Georgia Southern College, where he attended for one year. He then began working with Blackstone, which eventually became ITT Grinnell, until retiring in 1987.Steve was a dedicated electrician. He continued his career as an electrician with Fort Stewart Civil Service until his retirement in 2007.While Steve was out of work from an injury, he attended The School of Taxidermy in Janesville, Wisconsin, where became an accomplished taxidermist. Once he returned home and back to work, Steve continued his taxidermy work, owning and operating his own taxidermist business for many years.Steve was very talented musically and artistically. While in Pennsylvania, he had a band and he was the accordion player. His art skills continued through his carving of leather and wood and his ability to needlepoint.Steve was a Mason and a member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM, a Shriner and a member of the Amercian Legion Post 90 in Statesboro. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.Steve loved his family, but most of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he called Papa's Babies.Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Brenda Collins Mascarello of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Tammy Mascarello of Statesboro; a daughter, Stephanie Deloach of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Spencer Mascarello and his wife, Heather, of Statesboro; Makenzie Deloach, Mikal Mascarello, Macie Deloach and Myleigh Deloach, all of Statesboro; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Emmye Mascarello of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Dr. Steven Miloser of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his twin brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Pat Mascarello of Apollo, Pa.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Benny and JoAnn Collins of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family receives visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. All social distancing requirements will be in place.The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Bland officiating, assisted by the Rev. John Long.Pallbearers will be Spencer Mascarello, Mikal Mascarello, Michael Bohannon, Jamie Harris, Andy Colson and Josh Mager.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Legion Post 90.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project at supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2020




