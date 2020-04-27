Obituary - Mr. Rufus Marsh Jr.

Mr. Rufus Marsh Jr., 82, of Metter, died on April 25, 2020, at Memorial Health Center in Savannah after a brief illness.He was retired from both Brooks Instruments and Bulloch County Board of Education. He was a member of Anchor Worship Center.He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Daisy Mallard Marsh; sons, Rickey Marsh and Keith Marsh; brother, Ralph Marsh.He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Marsh; son, Kenny (Pam) Marsh; daughter, Jennifer Marsh (John Robert) Gay; stepsons, Ricky Stanford, Rex Stanford, Ronald Stanford; brother, J.C. Marsh; sister, Betty Sue Colson; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Upper Mill Creek Old Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jessie Goodman officiating.Pallbearers will be Dustin Marsh, Matthew Marsh, Devon Stanford, Zach Stanford, Steven Bryant, Lawson Bryant and Joe Carter.Georgia state distance requirements must be observed.Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



