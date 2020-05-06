Obituary - Mr. Raymond Jackson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Raymond Jackson, age 70, passed into rest Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Westwood Nursing Center. He was a Screven County native and the son of the late Virgil Jackson Jr. and the late Zadie Mae Jackson-Wright.Raymond Jackson attended the public school system of Screven County, Georgia, until his health failed. He was a member of the Horse Creek United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Deacon Virgil and Victoria Jackson Sr., Mr. S.D. and Docia Mae Parker; a brother, Arthur L. Jackson; and a special aunt, Ms. Ethel Mae Parker.He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving sister, Delores (Prestie) Manderville Sr., Rocky Ford, Ga.; three brothers, Willie (Glenda) Smith, Waynesboro, Ga.; Charles W. (Mary) Parker, Sylvania, Ga.; and Robert Parker, Rocky Ford, Ga.; one uncle, Lee Floyd (Emma) Floyd, Alcolu, S.C.; aunts, Betty (Eugene) Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Grace Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; Edna (Ezra) Brown, Rochelle, N.Y.; Ruby Jackson, Newark, N.J.; Bernice Jackson, Rocky Mount, N.C.; and Virginia (John) Kirkland, Rocky Mount, N.C.; a very special friend, Diane Mosley; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing will be held on Wednesday afternoon from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Be advised, social distancing practices will be enforced.Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the graveside service and burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in the Horse Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Ga., with the Rev. Perry Meldley officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



