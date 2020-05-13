Obituary - Mr. John T. Francis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John T. Francis, also known as “Big John" and/or "Tex” age 88, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence under the care of Regency Southerncare Hospice.The Direct, Texas, native spent his childhood in Atoka, Okla., and he enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17. He completed two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany and Japan before being assigned to the Statesboro post. He retired in 1969 after 20 years of service as a staff sergeant.Mr. Francis then taught electrical and mechanical courses for 10 years at Bradwell Institute and Washington County High School.He then owned and operated a heating and air conditioning business in Statesboro for many years.Mr. Francis was also the chief of police for Brooklet from 1971-1973.He was a member of the Grace Community Church, the Air Force Sergeant’s Association and along with his wife, Cora, volunteered for many years with the soup kitchen on East Main Street.Mr. Francis was a member of the Statesboro Bowling League for many years and a lifelong member of the NRA.He was always known as the man in the cowboy hat and boots and when asked how he was doing, he would always say, “I’m so good you ever saw."He was preceded in death by two daughters, Patricia Nunn and Christina Ann Neal; and a son, Rodney D. Francis.Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Cora L. Francis; three sons and daughters-in-law, John A. and Debra Francis of Statesboro, Thomas M. and Carol Francis of Auburn, Ga.; and Charles R. "Chuck" and Becky Francis of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda C. and John Shumate of Statesboro and Janet L. Francis of Dawsonville, Ga.; 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mariece Cook of Nevada. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Holt officiating.Pallbearers will be Matthew Carnes, Johnny Sparks, Tommy Francis, Cody Francis, Kyle Francis Nate Rice and Emilio Quintero.Honorary pallbearers will be David Gerrald, Shane Harkins, Ronnie Sparks Jr. and Brett Harkins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Air Force Sergeant’s Association, Scholarship Program, 5211 Auth Road, Sutland, MD 20746; or a charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020

