Obituary - Mr. Bowie Evans "Docky" Blackburn

NEWINGTON, Ga. -- Mr. Bowie Evans "Docky" Blackburn, age 71, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The Screven County native graduated from Effingham County High School.

Docky worked as an EMT/paramedic, retired from the U.S. Air National Guard and retired from Planters Telephone Company.

He was active with the Boy Scouts of America, the Masons (Guyton and Newington) and Gideon’s International.

Docky enjoyed his many friends, family and loved talking to everyone.

He was also a lay leader at Guyton Methodist Church.

Surviving is his wife of seven years, Hollis McLendon Blackburn; a son, Jacob Blackburn; three stepsons, Daniel (Kate) Ginn, Matthew (Amanda) Ginn and Benjamin Ginn; a sister, Sandy (Annon) Forehand; three brothers, Mark (Kathy) Blackburn, Bart (Robin) Blackburn and John Blackburn.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mizpah Church Cemetery, 122 Mizpah Road, Clyo, GA 31303.

